Territorial reform: Number of local councils to be almost halved

At least 268 out of 484 local councils will remain after the administrative-territorial reform. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan provided the data.

As its press service noted, the CEC considered the tasks of election commissions within the framework of the administrative-territorial reform in aiyl aimaks and cities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Currently, there are 484 local councils in the country, including 32 urban and 452 rural councils, the number of mandates of deputies of local councils is 9,062 (including 920 urban, 8,142 rural), electoral districts — 1,418.

Administrative boundaries remained unchanged in 93 local councils (18 urban and 75 rural)

The CEC noted that after the change of administrative-territorial boundaries in 391 local councils (14 urban and 377 rural), 268 local councils are envisaged, of which 33 urban and 235 rural.

Recall, administrative-territorial reform has been launched in the pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple.