Deputy thinks up how to deprive ex-president of Kyrgyzstan of immunity

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliev thought up how to deprive the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan of his immunity. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the article on immunity should be removed from the Law on the Status of the Ex-President, leaving all other privileges. «This requires the approval of 61 parliament members. I hope the deputies will support my proposal,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

Another author of the bill Kurmankul Zulushev believes that the issue of depriving of immunity should be decided by the Parliament and only after the Prosecutor General’s Office institutes criminal proceedings against the former head of state.

«But this is a very long procedure. It is much easier to abolish the article on immunity,» Iskhak Masaliev did not agree with his colleague.

Iskhak Masaliev initiated the deprivation of immunity of the ex-president when discussing the results of the work of the deputy commission on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.