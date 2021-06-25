16:31
Scientists to assess level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Scientists will assess the level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Director of Preventive Medicine Research and Production Association of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, Professor Omor Kasymov told at a press conference.

According to him, specialists from St. Petersburg and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the study.

In this regard, Kyrgyzstanis are invited to free testing for antibodies to COVID-19 from June 28 to July 2.

Registration for testing is in electronic format on the website.

«Everyone who wants to take part in the testing independently or with the help of their representative (for children and persons without Internet access) fills out and sends a questionnaire, indicating their consent to processing of personal data. A conditionally protected channel is organized for work with the personal information. If the applicant meets the selection criteria, he or she will get an invitation to testing at email address. The message will indicate the date and time,» the Professor Omor Kasymov told.

The method for determining IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the study uses ELISA test systems made in Russia. The analysis will be carried out both in terms of the population of the region as a whole and in different subgroups: by age, sex, social status and profession.

The exclusion criterion is those undergoing inpatient or outpatient treatment, diagnosed with COVID-19. A part of persons from a large number of declared volunteers (no more than 30 people) united by a single team (one enterprise, one educational or medical institution) is also excluded.
