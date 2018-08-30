Over 2,300 people applied for participation in World Nomad Games

At least 2,307 people from 79 countries applied for participation in the sports events of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The Secretariat of the Games reported.

According to it, accreditation completed on August 25, 2018. «The final list of participants and countries will be known after the credentials committee meeting,» the secretariat noted.

Official invitations to participate in the 3rd World Nomad Games was sent to 102 countries.

Competitions will be held among men in 37 sports, and among women — in 16.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrchyn Gorge and sports facilities in Cholpon-Ata were completely ready for the Games.