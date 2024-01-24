Israel and Hamas agree on a month-long ceasefire

Israel and Hamas broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, but Hamas is stalling further negotiations. Reuters reports, citing three sources.

According to the unnamed official, the latest round of ceasefire negotiations under the auspices of the United States, Qatar and Egypt began on December 28, since then it was possible to agree on the duration of the truce of approximately 30 days.

«Israel and Hamas agree in principle that the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners can take place as part of a month-long ceasefire,» the news agency said.

However, Hamas has since refused to move forward with the plans until the future conditions of a permanent ceasefire are agreed.