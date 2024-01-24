Israel and Hamas agree on a month-long ceasefire

Israel and Hamas broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, but Hamas is stalling further negotiations. Reuters reports, citing three sources.
According to the unnamed official, the latest round of ceasefire negotiations under the auspices of the United States, Qatar and Egypt began on December 28, since then it was possible to agree on the duration of the truce of approximately 30 days.
«Israel and Hamas agree in principle that the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners can take place as part of a month-long ceasefire,» the news agency said.
However, Hamas has since refused to move forward with the plans until the future conditions of a permanent ceasefire are agreed.
- Israel suffered an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Palestinian Hamas militants then infiltrated border areas in southern Israel, where they opened fire on both military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages.
- In Israel, according to the latest figures from authorities, about 1,200 people have been killed, including civilians, soldiers, foreigners and workers. More than 5,000 were injured.
- In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and announced its complete blockade of the Gaza Strip — the supply of water, food, electricity, medicine, fuel was stopped.
- At the end of October 2023, the ground phase of the Israeli operation in the enclave began. The number of victims of Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip since October 7 exceeded 25,000 people, more than 63,000 were injured.
- The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been a source of tension and hostilities in the region for many decades. By the decision of the UN with the active role of the USSR in 1947, the creation of two states — Israel and Palestine was announced, but only the Israeli one was created.