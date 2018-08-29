Kyrchyn area completely ready to receive guests of World Nomad Games

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev checked the readiness of Kyrchyn area for the 3rd World Nomad Games. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

All the necessary facilities for conducting ethnic and cultural events have been set up, electricity supply was provided, works on water supply and installation of lighting were carried out.

The Prime Minister instructed to ensure full readiness for the reception of guests and holding events by August 31, 2018.