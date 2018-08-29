Supreme Court remands Sapar Isakov in custody until October 5

The Judicial Panel for Criminal Cases and Administrative Offenses of the Supreme Court considered the complaint of lawyers of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov on extending his detention. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the court upheld the decision of the first instance court on keeping of the former head of the Cabinet in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 5.

«We believe that the court’s decision is illegal and unreasonable. During the hearing, the investigator was not even able to substantiate the petition. He explained the request for extension of the measure of restraint by investigative actions. However, this is not a reason for extending the term of detention,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested, including the former head of the Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and the former general director Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov, on the breakdown and modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

In addition, the former Prime Ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.