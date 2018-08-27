15:44
USD 68.60
EUR 79.33
RUB 1.01
English

Use of quadcopters and drones during World Nomad Games banned

Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (quadcopters, drones, aircraft models) will be banned in Issyk-Kul region during the 3rd World Nomad Games on September 2-8. The secretariat of the WNG reported.

The ban on flights was introduced to ensure a high level of security for guests and participants. Unmanned aerial vehicles can not be operated at the hippodrome and in Kyrchyn Gorge. If launched, they will be downed without warning.

Only the secretariat of the World Nomad Games has the permission for the use of airspace over Kyrchyn Gorge and the hippodrome.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road
Round-the-clock hotline service launched for World Nomad Games guests
Sale of alcohol to be banned during World Nomad Games in Kyrchyn Gorge
More than 500 volunteers to assist in holding 3rd World Nomad Games
Issyk-Kul district territory to be cleared before World Nomad Games
About 28 medical teams to be on duty during World Nomad Games
How the 3rd World Nomad Games to hit Kyrgyzstan’s budget
All objects ready for the 3rd World Nomad Games
About 1.75 million soms to be spent on accommodation of VIP guests of WNG
Mascot of World Nomad Games - snow leopard
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains