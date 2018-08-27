Use of quadcopters and drones during World Nomad Games banned

Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (quadcopters, drones, aircraft models) will be banned in Issyk-Kul region during the 3rd World Nomad Games on September 2-8. The secretariat of the WNG reported.

The ban on flights was introduced to ensure a high level of security for guests and participants. Unmanned aerial vehicles can not be operated at the hippodrome and in Kyrchyn Gorge. If launched, they will be downed without warning.

Only the secretariat of the World Nomad Games has the permission for the use of airspace over Kyrchyn Gorge and the hippodrome.