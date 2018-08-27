Retender for implementation of Safe City announced

The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications announced a retender for Safe City project. The state procurement portal reported.

The starting price is the same — 2.5 billion soms. However, the form of procurement has changed. This time the auction is conducted using several sources or additional sources method.

The auction will be held on September 4. The winner must equip the intersections and roads of Bishkek with video cameras, provide information about the traffic flow and data on violations of the traffic rules.

The previous auction was declared void because of a technical failure.