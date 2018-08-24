17:00
Auction for Safe City project declared void

The auction for implementation of Safe City project was declared void. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov told today at a press conference.

According to him, the system failed to determine a winner during the auction. Today, the tender commission recognized the auction invalid. It will be repeatedly announced in the near future.

«According to preliminary data, the reason is not related to Safe City project. We do not intend to abandon the model that we have chosen,» said Kubanych Shatemirov.

The auction was held yesterday. However, a technical failure occurred. The system of the public procurement portal did not display a winner.

Mega-Line LLC, Vega Radio Engineering Group and Kyrgyztelecom OJSC took part in the auction. Only Mega-Line indicated the price. A display panel showed a huge sum of 50,522,311 billion soms. After that, officials reported about a failure in the system.
