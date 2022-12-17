03:19
USD 87.42
EUR 94.54
RUB 1.14
English

Land plot on site of burned-out Prosecutor General's Office put up for auction

Land plot on the site of the burned-out Prosecutor General’s Office was put up for auction. It will be leased. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Nurdan Oruntaev, announced this at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

He noted that this land plot is municipal, it was not transferred to anyone.

According to him, the starting price is 5 million soms (the cost of an annual lease).

The building of the Prosecutor General’s Office at the intersection of Kievskaya and Orozbekova streets was set on fire during the April events in 2010. It has been demolished this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/253713/
views: 1214
Print
Related
180 auctions for right to use subsoil planned in Kyrgyzstan
Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov puts up his singlet for auction
Used and canceled license plates of vehicles to be sold at auction
Premises for rent: First municipal online auction launched in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts auction to raise funds for renovation of Union of Artists building
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to sell 39 collectible coins at auction
Safe City. How much will the state pay for a violation?
Winner of Safe City project to be announced at the end of week
Repeated auction on Safe City starts in Kyrgyzstan
Retender for implementation of Safe City announced
Popular
Health Ministry and Sberbank of Russia sign Memorandum of Cooperation Health Ministry and Sberbank of Russia sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Smuggling of 8 tons of alcohol prevented in Kyrgyzstan Smuggling of 8 tons of alcohol prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Armenia ratifies Rome Statute of International Criminal Court Armenia ratifies Rome Statute of International Criminal Court
Number of drunk drivers decreases by 41 percent in Kyrgyzstan Number of drunk drivers decreases by 41 percent in Kyrgyzstan
28 March, Tuesday
18:02
Green corridor needed for export of Kyrgyz dairy products to Uzbekistan Green corridor needed for export of Kyrgyz dairy produ...
17:52
Underground waste storage project presented in Bishkek
17:41
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 states
17:10
EU to increase support for independent media in Kyrgyzstan
17:06
Mass arrests: State of health of Klara Sooronkulova sharply deteriorates