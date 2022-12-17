Land plot on site of burned-out Prosecutor General's Office put up for auction

Land plot on the site of the burned-out Prosecutor General’s Office was put up for auction. It will be leased. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Nurdan Oruntaev, announced this at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

He noted that this land plot is municipal, it was not transferred to anyone.

According to him, the starting price is 5 million soms (the cost of an annual lease).

The building of the Prosecutor General’s Office at the intersection of Kievskaya and Orozbekova streets was set on fire during the April events in 2010. It has been demolished this year.