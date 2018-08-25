Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek

Mass food poisoning was registered in Bishkek. The Center for Emergency Medicine informed 24.kg news agency.

«At least 26 people were taken with food poisoning from Ak-Keme hotel to the infectious disease hospital on the night of August 24. The city’s ambulance hospitalized 13 people and the private ambulance service — the same number of people. In general, there were more voctims,» 103 service reported.

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital confirmed the fact of the treatment of the victims. According to doctors, 42 people were taken to the medical institution at night, they were provided with outpatient care. Two of them were hospitalized, but they were discharged the day before.

An epidemiological investigation is being conducted. The exact causes of poisoning are being determined.