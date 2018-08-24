12:12
Presidents of Central Asian countries to discuss problems of the Aral Sea

Today, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov as an honorary guest will take part in the jubilee summit of the heads of state — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held in the city of Turkmenbasi (Turkmenistan).

It is known that the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the forum. Recall, Kyrgyzstan «froze» its participation in the activities of IFAS, as the reforms proposed by the Kyrgyz side were not implemented.

It is expected that Sooronbai Jeenbekov will voice in detail the country’s position on the activities of the fund and its bodies. Kyrgyzstan stands for a comprehensive reform of the fund, the goal of which is to ensure equal consideration of the interests and pressing needs of all states of Central Asia.

The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was established in 1993 by a joint decision of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with a view to implementing joint actions, programs and projects to improve the environmental, social and economic situation in the Aral Sea region.

Since December 2008, IFAS has an observer status in the UN General Assembly. The last meeting of the heads of state — founders of the fund was held in April 2009 in Almaty.
