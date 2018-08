Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev posted a video from the International Space Station’s orbit with a flight over Issyk-Kul Lake in his blog.

«There is Issyk-Kul surrounded by mountains. Very beautiful! A very beautiful lake. A pearl in the mountains,» the cosmonaut commented.

Oleg Artemyev is a test cosmonaut for Roskosmos. He tells about life on the ISS in social networks.