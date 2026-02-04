15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 103.33
RUB 1.14
English

Russian companies interested in building hotels on Issyk-Kul Lake

On February 3, 2026, Maksat Tentimishov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg, met with Vyacheslav Shchukin, CEO of the Real Trade Group of Companies. The press service of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of attracting investment from the company in the construction of tourism infrastructure facilities on Issyk-Kul Lake.

«A Sverdlovsk entrepreneur praised Issyk-Kul Lake as a tourist destination, attracting great interest from Russians due to its variety of destinations, such as beach recreation, skiing, mountaineering, ecotourism, and others. According to him, this interest will only increase due to the recent large-scale infrastructure changes in Issyk-Kul region.

Shchukin expressed interest in constructing a classic hotel with a relaxation area or a spa hotel, and also announced intention to engage Baden Family, a well-known company in the Urals that owns a chain of hotels with thermal springs,» the statement reads.

The Consul General welcomed the entrepreneur’s plans to invest in the hotel construction, told about Kyrgyzstan’s legislation for attracting foreign investment, and assured him of the Consulate General and Kyrgyz government agencies’ commitment to implementing his plans.
link: https://24.kg/english/360576/
views: 127
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan receives over 520,000 tons of gasoline from Russia in 2025
Russian court orders Ekaterina Bivol to serve 60 hours of community service
Number of migrants in Russia decreased by 10 percent – Interior Ministry
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow
Russian children under 14 need international passports to enter Kyrgyzstan
Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi
Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Popular
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan
Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
4 February, Wednesday
15:35
Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World Nomad Games Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World No...
15:20
Sultan Raev's book "Topon" (Flood) published in Hungary
15:11
Air quality improvement project to be implemented in Bishkek and Chui region
15:04
Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center
14:56
First wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan begins generating electricity