Russian companies interested in building hotels on Issyk-Kul Lake

On February 3, 2026, Maksat Tentimishov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg, met with Vyacheslav Shchukin, CEO of the Real Trade Group of Companies. The press service of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of attracting investment from the company in the construction of tourism infrastructure facilities on Issyk-Kul Lake.

«A Sverdlovsk entrepreneur praised Issyk-Kul Lake as a tourist destination, attracting great interest from Russians due to its variety of destinations, such as beach recreation, skiing, mountaineering, ecotourism, and others. According to him, this interest will only increase due to the recent large-scale infrastructure changes in Issyk-Kul region.

Shchukin expressed interest in constructing a classic hotel with a relaxation area or a spa hotel, and also announced intention to engage Baden Family, a well-known company in the Urals that owns a chain of hotels with thermal springs,» the statement reads.

The Consul General welcomed the entrepreneur’s plans to invest in the hotel construction, told about Kyrgyzstan’s legislation for attracting foreign investment, and assured him of the Consulate General and Kyrgyz government agencies’ commitment to implementing his plans.