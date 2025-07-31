12:58
Mysterious rusty structure found at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake

During a dive near the village of Chok-Tal in Issyk-Kul region, a group of eco-activist divers made an unexpected and alarming discovery. About one kilometer from the shore, at a depth of approximately 6 meters, they found a large metal structure along with fragments of a torn banner.

According to preliminary data, this might be part of the roof of one of the old piers, which was swept into the lake by a storm. The structure, according to a video posted by the expedition members, has already rusted significantly. The footage shows metal elements and remnants of plastic materials crumbled on the bottom and partially scattered across the lake.

Eco-activists point out that such objects pose a direct threat to the lake’s ecosystem. The rust and plastic fragments pollute the water, endanger fish and other creatures living in Issyk-Kul, and can also be hazardous to tourists and locals.

In a video message, the divers urged concerned individuals, including local authorities, volunteers, and businesses, to help with the removal and disposal of the hazardous find. They emphasized that without special equipment and support, it would be extremely difficult to carry out the cleanup on their own.
link: https://24.kg/english/338083/
views: 128
