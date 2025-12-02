Cabinet of Ministers approves concept of sustainable development of Issyk-Kul

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the concept of sustainable development of Issyk-Kul ecological and economic system until 2030 and an action plan for its implementation. The resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the concept itself, its implementation plan, and a matrix of indicators for assessing the implementation of the objectives were approved.

Ministries, agencies, the National Academy of Sciences, Presidential Plenipotentiary Representatives in Issyk-Kul region, local state administrations, and the City Halls of Karakol, Cholpon-Ata, and Balykchy have been instructed to ensure the implementation of all measures within the established timeframe.

The main goal of the concept is to protect Issyk-Kul Lake and the region’s biosphere reserve from negative anthropogenic and man-made impacts, as well as to ensure sustainable economic growth in the region and improve the quality of life of the population.