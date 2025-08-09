Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented a passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic to a cosmonaut, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic Salizhan Sharipov.

«It is a great honor for me to present a passport to such an outstanding person. Salizhan Sharipov is the pride of our country. For us, you have always been and remain a people’s cosmonaut,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

In response, Salizhan Sharipov thanked for the attention and noted that he has always felt a connection with Kyrgyzstan and is proud of his origin.