All objects ready for the 3rd World Nomad Games

The objects in Baktuu-Dolonotu village and Kyrchyn ethnic camp are ready for the 3rd World Nomad Games. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Work to install additional lighting in front of the stands is underway on the hippodrome. The starting part of the platform for athletes and delegations was expanded, the seats were numbered.

In honor of the 90th anniversary of the birth of Chingiz Aitmatov, a pedestal for the sculptural composition Farewell, Gulsary! has been installed.

The design and estimate documentation of the engineering infrastructure of Kyrchyn yurt ethnic camp has been developed. The construction of khan-ordo stage has been completed, tents for VIP guests have been installed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic constructed three pedestrian bridges on the territory of the ethnic camp. Temir rural district conducts tenders; organizational issues are monitored by the office of an authorized representative of the Kyrgyz government in Issyk-Kul region. Gosstroy is responsible only for the timing of construction and timely commissioning of the facilities.