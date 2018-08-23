12:19
USD 69.40
EUR 80.32
RUB 1.03
English

All objects ready for the 3rd World Nomad Games

The objects in Baktuu-Dolonotu village and Kyrchyn ethnic camp are ready for the 3rd World Nomad Games. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Work to install additional lighting in front of the stands is underway on the hippodrome. The starting part of the platform for athletes and delegations was expanded, the seats were numbered.

In honor of the 90th anniversary of the birth of Chingiz Aitmatov, a pedestal for the sculptural composition Farewell, Gulsary! has been installed.

The design and estimate documentation of the engineering infrastructure of Kyrchyn yurt ethnic camp has been developed. The construction of khan-ordo stage has been completed, tents for VIP guests have been installed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic constructed three pedestrian bridges on the territory of the ethnic camp. Temir rural district conducts tenders; organizational issues are monitored by the office of an authorized representative of the Kyrgyz government in Issyk-Kul region. Gosstroy is responsible only for the timing of construction and timely commissioning of the facilities.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
About 1.75 million soms to be spent on accommodation of VIP guests of WNG
Prime Minister inspects objects in Kyrchyn Gorge
Mascot of World Nomad Games - snow leopard
Folk crafts fair to open in Kyrchyn ethnic camp
All tickets for opening ceremony of World Nomad Games sold out
Promo video for World Nomad Games released
At least 3.5 mln soms to be spent on production of video commercials for WNG
President gets acquainted with preparations for World Nomad Games
More than 200 media to cover World Nomad Games
Over 8.5 million soms to be spent on scenery for World Nomad Games
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains