Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Bektur Asanov stop hunger strike

Convicted for attempted seizure of power Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Bektur Asanov stopped a hunger strike. The member of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners Zulfiya Marat informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the reason for the protest was the reluctance of the Supreme Court to issue a decision on their case in due time, so that the convicts could prepare documents and submit them to a special commission under the State Penitentiary Service for their transfer to a penal settlement.

«The verdict has come today. But Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Bektur Asanov threaten to resume the hunger strike on September 15, if the members of the panel of judges who announced the verdict and the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Ainash Tokbaeva will not resign,» Zulfiya Marat said.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced the opposition activists Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov to 12 years in prison within the framework of the criminal case on an attempted violent seizure of power. The Supreme Court found them guilty of attempt to seize power, but shortened their terms of imprisonment.
