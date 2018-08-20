Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov continue hunger strike

Convicted for the attempted seizure of power Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov have not yet received the verdict of the Supreme Court. The member of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners Zulfiya Marat told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov continue their hunger strike.

«They refuse to eat, but they drink water. A courier of the Supreme Court has not yet brought the verdict. Because of this, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov can not submit documents for their transfer to a penal settlement,» Zulfiya Marat said.

Recall, according to the verdict of the first instance court, Dastan Sarygulov got four years of suspended sentence. Ernest Karypbekov was sentenced to 20 years with confiscation of property. Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were sentenced to 12 years to be served in a penal colony with strengthened security regime. Bishkek City Court changed the ruling, removing from the former State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Sarygulov and the expert Ernest Karypbekov charges under the article Forcible Seizure of Power or Forcible Retention of Power. The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, finding all three guilty of attempted seizure of power, reduced their terms of imprisonment.