President acknowledges that security officers continue to oppress businessmen

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of law enforcement agencies, security agencies and local authorities of the region and Osh city as part of his working trip to Osh region.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss important issues related to the law enforcement, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that new editions of the Procedural Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code on Misdemeanors and other laws would come into force on January 1, 2019, which had new moments of operational and investigative work; new actions had been introduced to protect the rights of the citizens.

«These reforms shape destiny of the country. We are working on improving the base, but it is you, who should implement it. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the citizens’ confidence in the authorities,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«Everything that goes against a person, contradicts his or her development and potential must be eliminated, especially in the judicial system and the law enforcement agencies. I receive many complaints, which should be decided at your level, because you do not solve them,» the president stressed.

Stop doing business on the people and commit arbitrariness. People have ceased to believe you, and your actions, wrong decisions undermine the people’s faith in power, the president! Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that the Financial Police, the police bodies should protect the interests of business, as it creates jobs, pays taxes.

«But you continue to oppress business instead of protecting it. If the bodies, called to protect the law, themselves violate this law, how will our citizens believe the authorities, the president?» Soorbonbai Jeenbekov stated.

«Everything is visible in today’s society. Competition in the political environment was created, the same healthy competition needs to be created in business. This requires the same conditions for all businessmen to protect them,» the head of state summed up.