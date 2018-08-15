Servicemen who bullied soldiers in Koi-Tash military unit detained

Three servicemen, who bullied soldiers in Koi-Tash military unit, were detained. The head of the human rights center Kylym Shamy, Aziza Abdirasulova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they were charged with abuse of office. Today, the court must choose a pretrial restriction for them.

Conscript soldiers of the military unit 73809, located in Koi-Tash village, complained to the human rights defenders about bullying by their commanders. They told that they were taken to a nearby village and were forced to clean manure, repair a car and dig irrigation ditches.