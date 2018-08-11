Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes incident in military unit 73809 under control

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed the Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev to study the reasons that led to the violation of the law and discipline in military unit 73809 of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, and to bring to justice the perpetrators. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Damir Sagynbaev reported on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case initiated on the fact of involving the servicemen of this military unit into work not conditioned by military service, as well as hazing between servicemen, which caused bodily injuries to some of them.

The investigators identified the perpetrators and were considering the issue of bringing them to criminal liability.

The President instructed Damir Sagynbaev to study the reasons and conditions that led to the violation of the law and military discipline and take measures to prevent similar facts in other military units. The guilty will be punished.

Six military conscripts appealed to the Military Prosecutor’s Office and human rights defenders. They told that the commanders took them to a nearby village and forced them to clean manure, repair car, and dig irrigation ditches.