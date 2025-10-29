Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers

A ceremonial military oath-taking ceremony for young service members recruited for the Fall 2025 draft was held at one of the military units of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev participated in the event, the state committee’s press service reported.

The service members drafted in the fall of 2024 completed training at the SCNS Combat Training Center. Following the course, they were awarded their first officer rank—lieutenant of the reserve.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the young soldiers and noted that every service member must fulfill their duty to their homeland with dignity.

«Everyone who takes responsibility for the stability of the state must serve the people and their native land with an unwavering fire in their hearts,» the SCNS head emphasized.

He also congratulated graduates of Zhetigen Combat Training Center of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces, who were also promoted to lieutenants.

«The main requirement is to be worthy of the rank you’ve received and to serve with integrity,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.