Soldiers of internal troops flee from military unit in Kara-Kul

Soldiers fled from a military unit of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kara-Kul town. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

All those who escaped were called into military service in early June.

«Four soldiers did not return to service today. The servicemen took the basic combat training course. Two soldiers were called into service from Tash-Kumyr, one — from Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region, another one — from Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region,» the sources said.