Servicemen of Koi-Tash military unit, who beat up soldiers, not charged

The servicemen, who beat up the soldiers in Koi-Tash military unit, were not charged. The head of the human rights organization Kylym Shamy Aziza Abdirasulova told at a press conference.

According to her, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on excess of official power charges. However, it was initiated on the fact, and not against anyone.

«Yesterday, the Chief of the General Staff received us. He promised that he would appoint a more sympathetic person instead of the dismissed commander of the military unit Bolot Kochkonov. However, the soldiers will continue the service according to the military regulations,» Aziza Abdirasulova told.