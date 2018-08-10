14:59
USD 68.19
EUR 79.05
RUB 1.03
English

Servicemen of Koi-Tash military unit, who beat up soldiers, not charged

The servicemen, who beat up the soldiers in Koi-Tash military unit, were not charged. The head of the human rights organization Kylym Shamy Aziza Abdirasulova told at a press conference.

According to her, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on excess of official power charges. However, it was initiated on the fact, and not against anyone.

«Yesterday, the Chief of the General Staff received us. He promised that he would appoint a more sympathetic person instead of the dismissed commander of the military unit Bolot Kochkonov. However, the soldiers will continue the service according to the military regulations,» Aziza Abdirasulova told.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Facts of bullying of soldiers in Koi-Tash revealed
Kyrgyzstan plans to rebury dead warriors of Great Patriotic War in homeland
Popular
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India