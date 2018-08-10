General Staff: Facts of beating of conscript soldiers confirmed

The official investigation confirmed the beating of conscript soldiers and the use of their labor in the nearby village. The head of the Legal Support and Corruption Prevention Department of the General Staff Temirbek Kozuev stated at a press conference.

According to him, the facts of shooting at the feet, about which the soldiers and their relatives told, were not confirmed.

«A criminal case has been opened on the facts of abuse of official power and illegal storage of weapons. We will punish each guilty person. At present, the commander of the military unit has been dismissed from his post,» Temirbek Kozuev said.

Conscript soldiers of the military unit 73809, located in Koi-Tash village, complained to the human rights defenders about the bullying by their commanders. They told that the commanders took them to a nearby village and forced them to clean manure, repair car, and dig irrigation ditches.