Issue of electronic licenses throughout Kyrgyzstan to start in October

The pilot project has been completed, and Bishkek, Osh cities started issue of electronic licenses since August 1, 2018. The State Tax Service reported.

Since August 1, it is possible to receive electronic voluntary, mandatory licenses and a license of an employee, engaged in activity subject to mandatory licensing.

The issue of licenses in electronic format will begin throughout Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2018.

«The issue of licenses in electronic format is aimed at reducing the time spent by a taxpayer when obtaining a license. It should be noted that taxpayers can obtain the licenses at their choice: in paper, as before, or in electronic format,» the State Tax Service stressed.