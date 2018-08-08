New mayor of Bishkek to be elected today

Deputies of Bishkek City Council will elect mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan today. Only one candidate, nominated by the majority coalition — Aziz Surakmatov — runs for the post of mayor.

Respublika-Ata-Jurt faction, which is not the member of the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council, as well as the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, did not use their right to nominate a candidate for the post of head of the city.

It is expected that the majority of the deputies of the capital’s council should vote for Aziz Surakmatov. The mayor is elected for the time of the current convocation of the Bishkek City Council, elections to which took place on December 11, 2016.

Recall, on July 13, deputies of the Bishkek City Council expressed a vote of no confidence in the mayor of the city, Albek Ibraimov, at an extraordinary session. At least 40 deputies voted for it. The formal reason for his resignation was the arrest of the First Vice-Mayor Renat Makenov. The State Committee for National Security detained him on July 7 as part of the investigation of the criminal case on the illegal allocation of land. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure in the form of detention to Renat Makenov until the end of the investigation.

The former mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, was detained on July 19 within criminal case on embezzlement in Dastan TNC.