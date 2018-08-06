19:02
Protest against Surakmatov's registration as mayor candidate held in Bishkek

Protest against Aziz Surakmatov’s registration as the only candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek is held in the capital at the building of the Central Election Commission.

Head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO Kalicha Umuralieva told 24.kg news agency that the activists were against the appointment of Aziz Surakmatov to the post of mayor, since there was a conflict of interests.

She recalled that the only candidate for the post of mayor was a developer.

«We intend to wait for the decision of the CEC. If Aziz Surakmatov is registered as a candidate for the post of mayor of the capital, we will file a suit to cancel the registration. I have no personal complains against him. However, his appointment violates the Law On State and Municipal Services. However, there is obvious interest in the mayor’s post,» Kalicha Umuralieva said.

The activists intend to burn down dummy deputies of Bishkek City Council if Aziz Surakmatov heads the city administration.

Elections of the mayor of Bishkek will be held on August 8. Aziz Surakmatov is the only candidate nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council.
