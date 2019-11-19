10:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov visits Moscow

A delegation of the Bishkek City Administration visited Moscow. Press service of the municipality reported.

The delegation included the Mayor Aziz Surakmatov, deputy of the Bishkek City Council Zhumabek Salymbekov and the Vice Mayor Azizbek Alymkulov. They took part in the consultation visit to Moscow on key issues of urban planning.

During the visit, they met with the Minister of the Moscow City Government Sergey Cheremin. In addition, the delegation got acquainted with the new information technologies used in the field of public transport, parking, advertising and school education.

The mathematical model of traffic jams in Bishkek created by MosTransProekt Design Institute, based on open data from the official website of the city administration and social media accounts, was of particular interest.

Bishkek City Administration

 «The model will reduce the load on highways by 12 percent, increase passenger traffic by 20 percent and reduce accident rate by 15 percent,» the municipality noted.

Aziz Surakmatov also got acquainted with the work of the Moscow Parking institution. It replenishes the budget of Moscow with more than 26 billion rubles annually. All funds are used to improve the city, 98 percent of parking sessions are paid through mobile devices.

The delegation also got acquainted with the work of the Media and Advertising Department, which has a unified advertising policy and through an electronic auction creates advertising spaces with an income of 9 billion rubles to the city budget annually.
link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Rally against mayoral election takes place in Bishkek
New mayor of Bishkek to be elected today
Protest against Surakmatov's registration as mayor candidate held in Bishkek
Lawyer: Physical force was used against Albek Ibraimov
Albek Ibraimov dismissed from post of mayor of Bishkek
Bishkek mayor booed during discussion of city plan project
Mayor of Bishkek meets with transport operators
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
19 November, Tuesday
10:26
Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan participate in eight major military exercises Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan participate in eight...
10:05
Russian attempts to leave Kyrgyzstan in coal car
09:54
About 20 billion soms needed to build new schools in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship
09:17
Schoolboy dies at car wash in Osh city
18 November, Monday
17:53
President Jeenbekov to meet with international donors of Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Ombudsman’s special commission to determine fate of orphan from Issyk-Kul region
15:47
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan