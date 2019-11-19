Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov visits Moscow

A delegation of the Bishkek City Administration visited Moscow. Press service of the municipality reported.

The delegation included the Mayor Aziz Surakmatov, deputy of the Bishkek City Council Zhumabek Salymbekov and the Vice Mayor Azizbek Alymkulov. They took part in the consultation visit to Moscow on key issues of urban planning.

During the visit, they met with the Minister of the Moscow City Government Sergey Cheremin. In addition, the delegation got acquainted with the new information technologies used in the field of public transport, parking, advertising and school education.

The mathematical model of traffic jams in Bishkek created by MosTransProekt Design Institute, based on open data from the official website of the city administration and social media accounts, was of particular interest. Bishkek City Administration

«The model will reduce the load on highways by 12 percent, increase passenger traffic by 20 percent and reduce accident rate by 15 percent,» the municipality noted.

Aziz Surakmatov also got acquainted with the work of the Moscow Parking institution. It replenishes the budget of Moscow with more than 26 billion rubles annually. All funds are used to improve the city, 98 percent of parking sessions are paid through mobile devices.

The delegation also got acquainted with the work of the Media and Advertising Department, which has a unified advertising policy and through an electronic auction creates advertising spaces with an income of 9 billion rubles to the city budget annually.