State Penitentiary Service voices diagnosis of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev

The State Penitentiary Service voiced the diagnosis of the former parliament member Omurbek Tekebayev, who was convicted of corruption.

According to the state body, Omurbek Tekebayev was diagnosed with atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, supraventricular extrasystolic arrhythmia, hypertensive disease of very high risk at 2nd stage, nodal goiter and euthyroidism.

«On August 7, the convict passed a magnetic resonance imaging procedure. Doctors examined the brain, lumbar and thoracic parts of the spine. According to the recommendations of specialists, Omurbek Tekebayev is being examined in a planned manner,» the State Penitentiary Service reported.

The leader of Ata Meken was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 16, 2017. He was found guilty of corruption. On August 1, he was hospitalized at the National Cardiology Center.
