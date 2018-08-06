15:56
Soldier, who committed suicide, had no problems with comrades

Soldier of the Department of Protection and Convoying of the State Penitentiary Service, who committed suicide, had no problems with his comrades. The state service informed 24.kg news agency.

The State Penitentiary Service excludes hazing as a reason for suicide.

«The Military Prosecutor’s Office is working on this fact. Comrades and commanders speak about the deceased well. There were no hazing relationships. The guy grew up in two-parent family,» the State Penitentiary Service reported.

Recall, at least two suicides were committed from the beginning of 2018 in the Department of Protection of the State Penitentiary Service. On June 6, the conscript soldier of the Department of Protection and Convoying, while on duty, shot himself in the head with a machine gun. Another soldier of the department committed suicide on July 31 in the building of Leninsky District Court.
