Soldier shoots himself dead in Bishkek court house

A coscript soldier of the Department of Protection and Convoying of the State Penitentiary Service shot himself dead in the building of Leninsky District Court. The press service of the department confirmed the information.

Crime scene investigation team as well as representatives of the military prosecutor’s office worked at the scene.

«According to preliminary data, the 18-year-old soldier went to the toilet, where he shot himself in the head with a Makarov pistol. The reason is being clarified,» the State Penitentiary Service reported.

The soldier was called into service in April 2018 by the Pervomaisky District Military Commissariat of Bishkek city.

The accident occurred at approximately 3.40 pm the day before.
