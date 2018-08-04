12:59
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway

Mercedes-Benz and Honda Accord cars collided today at about 6.30 am on Bishkek-Osh road in Jalal-Abad region. The press office of the Central Road Safety Department reported.

According to preliminary data, the driver of Mercedes fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the oncoming lane. As a result of a head-on collision, four passengers of Mercedes died at the scene from injuries.

Employees of the Road Safety Department assisted two passengers of Honda. They were taken to the nearest medical aid station.

Staff of the Road Safety Department for Jalal-Abad region and an operational-investigative group are working at the scene.
