Department of State Penitentiary Service to be checked after servicemen suicides

An interdepartmental commission will check the Department for the Protection and Escort of the Convicts and Persons in Custody of the State Penitentiary Service — three servicemen of the department have committed suicide in the last two months.

Two servicemen died, one was seriously wounded.

In this regard, the Secretariat of the Security Council held a meeting with participation of the heads of the State Penitentiary Service, the Military Prosecutor’s Office and other state bodies.

Participants of the meeting noted the need to study the reasons for such cases, changes in the recruitment of conscripts, control over work with the personnel of the institutions of the penal correction system.

Following the meeting, they decided to create an interdepartmental commission to check the activities of the department.