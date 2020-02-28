State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan tests online communication with courts

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan tested the possibility of holding video conferences with courts and prison colonies. The First Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Askat Egemberdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this system will be first tested in Chui region, and online communication has also been established with the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

«We are considering the possibility of connecting the southern regions of the republic to the system, and by the end of April 2020 we will cover all Kyrgyzstan. This is being done as part of the country’s digitalization. In addition, it will save time and money. If earlier a special commission had to travel to distant regions to participate in court hearings, it will be possible now to monitor this in real time,» Askat Egemberdiev said.

However, as the state service noted, due to some problems with the Internet speed, connection difficulties arise.