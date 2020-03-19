09:52
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan disinfects correctional facilities

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has formed an emergency response center for prevention of coronavirus. Press service of the state agency reported.

All institutions carry out disinfection of premises. Rooms for long and short visits are also disinfected.

«In addition, sleeping and dining rooms are treated with a special antiseptic solution. Explanatory work is carried out with citizens who come to visit prisoners. There are no restrictions on visits or receipt of food products by convicts. All institutions operate normally, the situation is stable,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The state service noted that in the case of detection of convicts with fever in the institutions, specialized premises were prepared. In addition, there is an observational room in the central hospital at correctional colony No. 47.
link: https://24.kg/english/147024/
views: 52
Print
Related
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan tests online communication with courts
First Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service fired
State Penitentiary Service looking for investors to open production in colonies
15,000 arrested awaiting review of criminal cases in Kyrgyzstan
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan put on alert after border conflict
New Principal Assistant Chairman of State Penitentiary Service appointed
Melis Turganbaev appointed Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
Kyrgyzstan spends 43,000 soms on food per prisoner annually
State Penitentiary Service buys quadcopter to monitor penal colonies from height
State Penitentiary Service: Kyrgyzstan has almost 11,000 convicts
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
19 March, Thursday
09:37
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed in Batken Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed...
09:32
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan disinfects correctional facilities
18 March, Wednesday
18:02
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus
17:47
Kyrgyz Pochtasy suspends acceptance of postal items
17:17
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
17:08
Orthodox church cancels services due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacted thousands of people