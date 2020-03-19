State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan disinfects correctional facilities

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has formed an emergency response center for prevention of coronavirus. Press service of the state agency reported.

All institutions carry out disinfection of premises. Rooms for long and short visits are also disinfected.

«In addition, sleeping and dining rooms are treated with a special antiseptic solution. Explanatory work is carried out with citizens who come to visit prisoners. There are no restrictions on visits or receipt of food products by convicts. All institutions operate normally, the situation is stable,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The state service noted that in the case of detection of convicts with fever in the institutions, specialized premises were prepared. In addition, there is an observational room in the central hospital at correctional colony No. 47.