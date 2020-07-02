10:36
State Penitentiary Service: No COVID-19 positive in prisons, detention centers

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported that cases of coronavirus infection were not registered among the inmates of detention facilities.

The state service clarified that none of the kept in the pretrial detention centers and prison colonies turned to medical units with characteristic symptoms. During the pandemic, 16 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered among employees of the State Penitentiary Service. Two of them were hospitalized in a departmental hospital, one conscript is in the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.

About 9,000 PCR kits are needed to test all prisoners for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is not yet able to allocate such an amount to the State Penitentiary Service.

Introduced restrictions on visits are still in force. To visit a prisoner in a pretrial detention center, a certificate of absence of coronavirus is required. Lawyers, relatives and representatives of human rights organizations must show it.
