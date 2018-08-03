11:43
Year of regions’ development. Orchard to help in fight against natural disasters

Orchards have been planted in several villages of Osh region to reduce the risk of natural disasters. The office of the UN World Food Program (WFP) in Kyrgyzstan reported.

WFP supported the residents of Kok-Bel village in Nookat district. It is located in an environmentally critical area.

«At least 9,000 fruit trees have been planted in the landslide-prone area, where residential buildings and social infrastructure are located, to reduce the risk of natural disasters. The garden, in addition to the ecological function of strengthening the soil, will also bring economic benefits: over time, the villagers will be able to receive income from the harvest,» the WFP stressed.

WFP jointly with UNDP supported the project, planted 9,000 fruit saplings on 21 hectares in Zhalgaz-Tal, Kyzyl-Tash and Shoro-Zhar villages of Uzgen district and installed fencing around them.

«WFP conducted training on agroforestry and basic reforestation. As an incentive for participation in training, planting and other measures to restore forests, participants receive enriched wheat flour and vegetable oil,» the organization told.
