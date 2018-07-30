Kyrgyzstanis win International Tennis Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis took the 1st place at an International Tennis Tournament. The National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions took place in the city of Baku (Azerbaijan). At least 55 sportsmen from 15 countries competed for the victory. Kseniya Palkina and Saara Kunakunova represented Kyrgyzstan.

In the singles, Palkina took the second place, and Kunakunova — the third. In the doubles, they became champions in duet.

«The tournament was held by the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation. Its goal was the promotion of the Olympic and Islamic values,» the NOC of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.