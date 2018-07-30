Kyrgyzstan included in top 3 countries that most often denied Schengen visa

Kyrgyzstan was included in the top three countries of the former USSR citizens of which are most often denied a tourist Schengen visa. Deutsche Welle reported.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Russian citizens most often travel to Germany. Over the period from 2008 to 2017, Russians filed more than 3.5 million applications for German tourist visas. They are followed by the citizens of Belarus and Kazakhstan — 635,000 and 367,000 applications respectively. They are least of all denied the visa.

Citizens of Armenia are most frequently denied Schengen visa. From 2008 to 2017, at least 120,490 people have applied for visas. About 8.4 percent of them were rejected. Uzbekistan takes the 2nd place in the number of visa rejections. At least 7.8 percent out of 41,049 visa applications were denied.

Kyrgyzstan takes the third place in the number Schengen tourist visa rejections. About 7.3 percent out of 79,431 applications for the tourist visa were denied.

«A number of studies indicate that Western countries often decide to issue a visa on the basis of unofficial criteria. In particular, the reasons for the refusal are the unfavorable internal political and economic situation, high rates of emigration or an increased level of terrorist threat in this country,» the report says.