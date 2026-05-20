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Medical oxygen production station starts operating in Nookat

Testing of a new medical oxygen production station has been completed at the territorial hospital of Nookat district in Osh region, and the facility is fully operational. UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project was implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, with financial support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. It is a response to the vulnerability of the healthcare system exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the shortage of medical oxygen became one of the most pressing problems for hospitals across the country, especially in remote areas.

The new station produces certified medical oxygen on-site—approximately 100-150 cylinders per day—and is capable of supplying not only the Nookat hospital but also neighboring districts. The economic impact is significant: while oxygen previously cost the hospital 32 million soms annually, it now costs approximately 3.7 million.

The equipment, assembled in Germany, extracts oxygen from the air and pumps it under pressure into certified cylinders. Its capacity is approximately 1,200 cubic meters per day. Its service life is at least 10 years. The cost of one cylinder is approximately 100 soms, compared to 250 soms from non-certified suppliers.

The station will be transferred to the state. A sustainable operation plan for the equipment will be developed in partnership with the hospital, district, and regional administrations.
link: https://24.kg/english/374536/
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