Serviceman accidentally kills his colleague in Batken

A soldier of Batken border detachment was killed as a result of careless handling of weapons. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary data, during the change of personnel at the border post, a serviceman, 26-year-old Z.Zh. accidentally fired from an AK-74 assault rifle.

«The bullet hit the neck of another serviceman, 20-year-old U.B. He was taken to Batken hospital, but died from the wound. The relevant authorities have been notified of this fact. Representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Batken garrison left for the scene,» the Border Service said.