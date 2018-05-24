Emergency Medicine Center to have new management system

The Emergency Medicine Center of Bishkek city will spend over 1.5 million soms on repairs. The state procurement portal reported.

According to the chief physician of the center, Iskender Shayakhmetov, planned repairs will take place in the building of the central station and substation №3, which serves the eastern part of the capital.

"We plan to conduct repair work in the operating department. We will install an automated control system, prepare the room to place large screens with an electronic map of the city. As the call flow increases, we plan to increase the number of operators. As of today, five people are working, and there are many complaints that people cannot reach the center by phone," he said.

The system is planned to be introduced by the end of the year. The existing "Phobos" system captures and records incoming calls in the automatic mode. All cars have a GPS system that shows the geolocation of the vehicles. Communication passes through a dispatcher.

"The new system is radically different from today’s one. It is more progressive. The doctor and driver will have smartphones. In automatic mode, the system will select a brigade and automatically, bypassing the dispatch room, will send a call to a doctor. A duplicating call will be sent to the phone of a driver, where the navigator will lay the most optimal route," he said.

The head of the center answered the question about a possible increase in wages of the doctors of the ambulance.

The basic salary of a doctor of the Emergency Medicine Center is 5,000, of a nurse and a paramedic is 4,300 soms.

"We made proposals to the Minister of Health about possible options for increasing wages. In particular, to return the supplements for a continuous service record. They were abolished in 2011, when their salaries were raised. These supplements were a great support, since a person, if he worked for 7 years or more, received 70 percent of the premium," said Iskender Shayakhmetov.