15:08
USD 68.30
EUR 80.11
RUB 1.11
English

Emergency Medicine Center to have new management system

The Emergency Medicine Center of Bishkek city will spend over 1.5 million soms on repairs. The state procurement portal reported.

According to the chief physician of the center, Iskender Shayakhmetov, planned repairs will take place in the building of the central station and substation №3, which serves the eastern part of the capital.

"We plan to conduct repair work in the operating department. We will install an automated control system, prepare the room to place large screens with an electronic map of the city. As the call flow increases, we plan to increase the number of operators. As of today, five people are working, and there are many complaints that people cannot reach the center by phone," he said.     

The system is planned to be introduced by the end of the year. The existing "Phobos" system captures and records incoming calls in the automatic mode. All cars have a GPS system that shows the geolocation of the vehicles. Communication passes through a dispatcher.

"The new system is radically different from today’s one. It is more progressive. The doctor and driver will have smartphones. In automatic mode, the system will select a brigade and automatically, bypassing the dispatch room, will send a call to a doctor. A duplicating call will be sent to the phone of a driver, where the navigator will lay the most optimal route," he said.

The head of the center answered the question about a possible increase in wages of the doctors of the ambulance.

The basic salary of a doctor of the Emergency Medicine Center is 5,000, of a nurse and a paramedic is 4,300 soms.

"We made proposals to the Minister of Health about possible options for increasing wages. In particular, to return the supplements for a continuous service record. They were abolished in 2011, when their salaries were raised. These supplements were a great support, since a person, if he worked for 7 years or more, received 70 percent of the premium," said Iskender Shayakhmetov.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Scandal with reanimobiles. Only 2 cars out of 15 ready for operation
Ambulance gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Scandal with new ambulances. Penalties exceed €100,000
Scratches, dents. Ministry of Health tells about new ambulances
Germany donates 15 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan, which stored at motor depot
Ambulance service to become paid in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek ambulance to switch to enhanced duty
New substation of Center for Emergency Medical Care opened in Bishkek
Bishkek ambulance gets into traffic accident
Activists collect money for uniform of Bishkek ambulance staff
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan