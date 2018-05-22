International criminals try to steal half a million dollars from MegaCom

International criminals failed to withdraw funds from Alfa Telecom CJSC. The Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Renat Tuleberdiev said at the session of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

Deputy Marat Amankulov asked about the reliability of information on the theft of $ 500,000 from the account of the mobile communications provider MegaCom. According to the head of the fund, investigation is ongoing. «I can only say that the criminals failed to withdraw funds. They could not complete the crime. They were international criminals, specializing in withdrawal of funds from the accounts of mobile communications providers,» he said.