More than 4,000 criminal suspects remain at large in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 4,192 criminal suspects remain on the wanted list in Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2025 alone, 344 individuals were declared wanted in connection with criminal cases. Additional 3,848 suspects have been on the run since previous years.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported an increase in the number of missing children. While 388 cases were registered in 2024, the figure rose to 588 in 2025.

Overall, the whereabouts of 349 missing persons remain unknown.