PM demands to popularize Chingiz Aitmatov’s legacy

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to ensure the high-quality holding of events, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the national writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The press service of the government reported.

Meeting of the organizing committee took place today. A project of an architect, who won the competition for the creation of an improved concept of a cultural complex Chyngyz-Ordo in the ancestral village of the writer Sheker in Talas region, was presented there. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministry of Finance to include the construction of the complex in the list of objects financed from the republican budget.

«Chingiz Aitmatov is a man, who brought fame to our people and country, made an outstanding contribution to the national and world culture and literature. Given the scale of the writer’s personality, all the jubilee events should be organized and held at the highest level,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Department of Cinematography was instructed to speed up the shooting of the film based on the novel by Chingiz Aitmatov «Spotted Dog Running at the Edge of the Sea.»

In addition, the head of the Cabinet stressed that it was necessary to intensify the popularization of the writer’s creative heritage both in the country and abroad.

«Special attention should be paid to the study of the life and work of Chingiz Aitmatov among compatriots living abroad. Despite the fact that they live far from their homeland, our fellow citizens should know and remember who Chingiz Torekulovich is,» the head of the government said.