19:58
USD 68.37
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.10
English

Omurbek Tekebayev's lawyers challenge salary seizure

Lawyers of ex-parliament deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, challenge the seizure of their salaries. Kanatbek Aziz informed 24.kg news agency.

He is puzzled how it is possible to pay claims on defending the honor and dignity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, if his salary is seized and there is no other income.

«Therefore, we demand to remove the seizure of our accounts in the bank. Then we will be able to pay the claim,» Kanatbek Aziz said.

The Prosecutor General asked to recognize the information, voiced at the press conference by lawyers of Omurbek Tekebayev, not true. The court granted the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property and salaries of the defendants were seized. Both are prohibited from leaving the country. On November 30, the Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the lower courts.
link:
views: 86
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev not withdraw property claims against Tekebayev's lawyer
45,000 soms transferred from salary of Tekebayev's lawyer to Almazbek Atambayev
Money raised for Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers in London
International Human Rights Institute covers up for Ata Meken lawyer
Property of Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyer to be put up for auction
Bishkek city court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Tekebayev's sentence. Court applies amnesty – 4.5 years of imprisonment
Omurbek Tekebayev sentenced to 8 years in prison
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidate Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev participates in elections as self-nominated candidate
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation