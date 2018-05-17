Omurbek Tekebayev's lawyers challenge salary seizure

Lawyers of ex-parliament deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, challenge the seizure of their salaries. Kanatbek Aziz informed 24.kg news agency.

He is puzzled how it is possible to pay claims on defending the honor and dignity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, if his salary is seized and there is no other income.

«Therefore, we demand to remove the seizure of our accounts in the bank. Then we will be able to pay the claim,» Kanatbek Aziz said.

The Prosecutor General asked to recognize the information, voiced at the press conference by lawyers of Omurbek Tekebayev, not true. The court granted the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property and salaries of the defendants were seized. Both are prohibited from leaving the country. On November 30, the Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the lower courts.